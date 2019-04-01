O'Day (forearm) will be shut down from throwing for a couple of weeks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

O'Day is apparently still experiencing some issues with his forearm, so he'll take some time off to allow things to heal before moving forward with his rehab. The veteran reliever should be considered out indefinitely for now. In the meantime, Chad Sobotka, Jesse Biddle and Jonny Venters are all setup options.