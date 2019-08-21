O'Day (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Saturday and could make it back before the end of the MLB season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

He has been out all season with a forearm injury after undergoing hamstring surgery in 2018, but is finally ready to begin a rehab assignment. The fact he is starting out in the GCL illustrates how much work he still has to do before he's ready to join the big-league bullpen. If he does make it back this year he would likely pitch in low-leverage spots.