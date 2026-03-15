Atlanta reassigned Keirsey to minor-league camp Saturday.

The defensive-minded outfielder was unable to secure a bench spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster and appears set to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. As a member of the Twins organization last season, Keirsey saw action in 74 games at the big-league level and slashed .107/.138/.179 with two home runs and 10 stolen bases over 88 plate appearances.