Single-A Augusta placed Polo on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.

Polo signed with Atlanta out of Colombia in 2022 and has showcased above-average control thus far, logging a 5.4 percent walk rate at Single-A last year. His low-90s fastball is a fringe-average offering, but he is just 20 and could still add velocity as he fills out his 6-foot-1 frame.