Hernandez (elbow) began a rehab assignment with High-A Rome on April 15 and has posted a 10.38 ERA, 2.31 WHIP and 3:5 K:BB in 4.1 innings over his five appearances to date.

Hernandez remains on Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list, but now that he's rehabbing at a lower-level affiliate, the 26-year-old looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from his February 2022 Tommy John surgery. Given his poor results thus far, Hernandez may make a few more appearances for Rome before rejoining the Triple-A club.