Atlanta selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old missed the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he returned to the mound this season and pitched well between Double-A Mississippi and Gwinnett with 26 strikeouts and just four hits allowed across 16.2 scoreless innings. Hernandez's first appearance will mark his MLB debut, and he's likely to fill a low-leverage role during his first taste of the big leagues.