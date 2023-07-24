Hernandez (1-0) picked up the win during Sunday's victory over the Brewers, allowing one hit and striking out three in a scoreless inning of relief.

Making his big-league debut in the seventh inning, Hernandez flashed overpowering stuff with a fastball that topped out at 97.3 mph and a nasty slider that he used to carve up the bottom of Milwaukee's batting order. The right-hander hadn't allowed a run since May 3 for Triple-A Gwinnett prior to his promotion, posting a 29:5 K:BB in 17.2 innings during that shutout streak, and while he's no threat to take the closer job away from Raisel Iglesias, Hernandez could quickly work his way into a high-leverage role for Atlanta.