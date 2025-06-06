Atlanta placed Hernandez on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 5, with right forearm inflammation.

Hernandez exited Wednesday's game due to numbness in his right pinky, but he's been added to the injured list with a forearm injury. Hernandez has been a solid option out of the bullpen this season, owning a 2.22 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across 24.1 innings. Dylan Dodd was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.