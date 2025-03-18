Hernandez appears to have a secure spot in the Atlanta bullpen following Monday's trade of Angel Perdomo to the Angels, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 28-year-old righty hasn't dominated this spring, but his 8:3 K:BB through 7.1 Grapefruit League innings offers a glimpse at his potential. Hernandez will likely begin the season in middle relief, with Pierce Johnson, Aaron Bummer and Dylan Lee as the primary setup men to closer Raisel Iglesias.