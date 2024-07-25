Atlanta returned Hernandez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Hernandez was named as Atlanta's 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader but was not needed, as the nightcap was postponed due to rain. The 27-year-old right-hander has thrown 9.2 scoreless innings while striking out 12 batters during his time in the majors this season and owns a 2.48 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 29 frames in Triple-A.