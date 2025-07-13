Atlanta optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

The right-hander enters Sunday having pitched three of the previous four days, so he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. Hernandez has recorded seven holds with a 2.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 30:24 K:BB across 30 innings this season, so he's a strong bet to rejoin Atlanta's bullpen during the second half of the campaign.