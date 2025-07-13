Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Sent to Gwinnett
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
The right-hander enters Sunday having pitched three of the previous four days, so he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. Hernandez has recorded seven holds with a 2.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 30:24 K:BB across 30 innings this season, so he's a strong bet to rejoin Atlanta's bullpen during the second half of the campaign.
More News
-
Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Back from injured list•
-
Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: On IL with forearm injury•
-
Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Bound for injured list•
-
Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Battling numb finger•
-
Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Removed with injury•