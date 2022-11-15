Santana was traded from Texas to Atlanta on Tuesday in exchange for cash.

The 26-year-old righty's 97.7 mph average fastball velocity last season was the top mark of his five-year MLB career. Santana's xERA (3.89) and FIP (3.35) were significantly lower than his 5.22 ERA in 58.2 innings. He could work in low-to-mid-leverage spots out of Atlanta's bullpen.