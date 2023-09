Atlanta selected Rodriguez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was outrighted to Triple-A in late July after he delivered a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during his lone appearance with Atlanta, but he'll receive another look in the majors down the stretch. Rodgriguez has pitched to a 6.45 ERA across 44.2 innings (23 appearances) at Gwinnett, so he's likely to have a low-leverage role while up in the big leagues.