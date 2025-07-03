Fuentes did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Angels, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six across 3.2 innings.

Fuentes put Atlanta behind early, when he yielded a two-run single to Jo Adell in the first. Fuentes kept the Halos off the board for the rest of his outing, and while he he ran his count up to 92 pitches (52 strikes), he managed to generate 10 whiffs and log a season-high six punchouts. Fuentes has not made it through four innings in each of his last two outings and has given up 12 runs over his first 12 big-league innings. He's adjusting to major-league hitting, but his call-up from Triple-A Gwinnett was out of necessity with four Atlanta starters on the injured list, most recently Chris Sale (ribs) and Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow). Fuentes is lined up to make his next start on the road against the Athletics next week.