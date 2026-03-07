Fuentes (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Grapefruit league game against the Orioles, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fuentes ended the 2025 season on the 7-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. He appeared in 13 games between three levels in the minors last year and finished with a 1-7 record with a 3.73 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 71:16 K:BB across 57 innings. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Fuentes will likely open the 2026 season in Triple-A but should get some turns in Atlanta's rotation, given that he started in four games for the parent club in 2025.