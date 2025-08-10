Atlanta designated Gonzalez for assignment Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

He'll surrender his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Connor Seabold, whom Atlanta claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay. A 25-year-old right-hander, Gonzalez was added to Atlanta's 40-man roster over the winter but has yet to make his MLB debut. Gonzalez has spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A Gwinnett, with whom he's logged a 3.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB in 41 innings out of the bullpen.