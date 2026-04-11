Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Guardians.

The 30-year-old has had an impressive start to the season as a strong-side platoon option at designated hitter. Through 10 games, Smith is slashing .357/.400/.571 with two homers, eight runs and eight RBI, but his playing time could take a hit once Sean Murphy (hip) comes off the IL, giving Atlanta more flexibility to use one of its catchers at DH.