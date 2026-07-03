Braves' Dominic Smith: Drives in three in Thursday's loss

Smith went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 31-year-old journeyman came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning and cleared them with a comebacker that deflected off Dustin May's ankle and went into shallow right field. Smith continues to see consistent playing time at DH against right-handed pitchers, but he's gone 19 straight games without a home run, managing just a .196/.259/.235 slash line over that stretch with two doubles and seven RBI. His declining production could prompt Atlanta to look for a more reliable left-handed power source at the trade deadline.