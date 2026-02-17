Atlanta signed Smith to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith played well in 63 games with the Giants last season, slashing .284/.333/.417 with five home runs. The 30-year-old has not started a game at a position other than first base since 2021, when he was the Mets' regular left fielder. Matt Olson has played all 162 games in each of his four seasons in Atlanta, which means Smith is surely ticketed for Triple-A Gwinnett.