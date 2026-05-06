Braves' Dominic Smith: Losing out on starts vs. RHPs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
The left-handed-hitting Smith will be on the bench for the seventh time in eight games. He'll also be taking a seat for the second time in three games against right-handed pitching, and Smith may have to settle for more of a part-time role in those matchups moving forward after Atlanta welcomed Sean Murphy back from the injured list earlier this week.
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