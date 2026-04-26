Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

It's the second straight contest on the bench for Smith, who saw a nine-game hit streak end Saturday when he struck out as a pinch hitter. The 30-year-old batted .364 (12-for-33) with two doubles, two homers and nine RBI during that stretch. Each of these past two absences have come versus right-handed starting pitchers, but Smith's hot bat should allow him to continue to see regular playing time as a strong-side platoon player, at least until Sean Murphy (hip) finishes up his rehab assignment.