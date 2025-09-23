Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Baldwin reached base three times in Monday's win, highlighted by a two-run single in the third inning. He's stayed hot at the plate down the stretch, slashing .370/.433/.778 over his last seven games. For the season, the 24-year-old is batting .275/.344/.462 with 16 doubles, 18 homers and 78 RBI in 119 games as he makes a strong push for National League Rookie of the Year.