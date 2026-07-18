Braves' Drake Baldwin: Collects five RBI in blowout win

Baldwin went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored during Atlanta's 15-1 win over Texas on Friday.

Baldwin smacked RBI singles in the second and fifth innings but made his biggest impact of the game in the fourth, when he belted a three-run homer off Cal Quantrill. It was the 16th home run of the season for Baldwin, though he's hit the long ball only twice since June 17. The 25-year-old catcher has an .804 OPS with 51 RBI and one steal across 324 plate appearances this season.