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Braves' Drake Baldwin: Collects five RBI in blowout win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Baldwin went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored during Atlanta's 15-1 win over Texas on Friday.

Baldwin smacked RBI singles in the second and fifth innings but made his biggest impact of the game in the fourth, when he belted a three-run homer off Cal Quantrill. It was the 16th home run of the season for Baldwin, though he's hit the long ball only twice since June 17. The 25-year-old catcher has an .804 OPS with 51 RBI and one steal across 324 plate appearances this season.

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