Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said that Baldwin (oblique) returned to Atlanta on Tuesday to undergo an MRI, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Baldwin was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Tuesday with a right oblique strain, but he and the club won't know how severe the strain is until the imaging comes back. That information should be available later Tuesday or Wednesday, and at that point a timetable for Baldwin should come into focus. With Baldwin and Sean Murphy (finger) shelved, Atlanta is using a combination of Sandy Leon and Chadwick Tromp at catcher.