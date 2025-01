Atlanta has extended Baldwin an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

Baldwin slashed .276/.370/.423 with 18 home runs between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2024 and is viewed by most as the club's top prospect. While Sean Murphy should have a clear placement at the top of the catcher depth chart in Atlanta heading into the 2025 season, the absence of Travis d'Arnaud gives Baldwin a clearer path to debut sooner rather than later.