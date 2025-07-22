Baldwin went 3-for-4 with two doubles, six RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over San Francisco.

The rookie backstop gave his team a 3-1 lead when he plated three runs on double in the first. Baldwin then returned in the fourth to knock home two more on a single before wrapping his career night by driving home one on a double in the sixth. Thanks to a solid .290/.358/.488 slash line with 11 homers, eight doubles, 39 RBI and 25 runs scored in 229 total plate appearances, Baldwin is emerging as a favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year Award.