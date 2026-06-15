Braves' Drake Baldwin: Reinstated from injured list

Atlanta activated Baldwin (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Atlanta is idle Monday, so Baldwin will return to the lineup during Tuesday's series opener at home against the Giants. Baldwin has missed almost a month of action while rehabilitating a strained oblique, but he will cleared to rejoin the active roster after playing one rehab contest with Triple-A Sacramento. The 25-year-old was looking like an MVP candidate before getting hurt, having slashed .303/.389/.543 with 13 home runs over 48 games.