Baldwin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 2-1 loss to Miami.

The rookie catcher has now logged at least one hit in eight of his last 10 outings, and he crushed his 14th homer of the year. With Sean Murphy falling out of manager Brian Snitker's favor in 2025, Baldwin has capitalized on the opportunity as Atlanta's primary backstop. Baldwin is slashing a promising .278/.343/.458 with 12 doubles, 36 runs scored and 58 RBI over 329 trips to the plate.