Baldwin appears to be the favorite to begin the season as Atlanta's starting catcher with Sean Murphy (ribs) sidelined, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The organization's top prospect seemed likely to make his MLB debut at some point in 2025 anyway, but Murphy's injury in camp could accelerate that timeline. Baldwin might have pushed his way onto the Opening Day roster anyway given how he's performed this spring -- both pitchers and coaches have been impressed by his work behind the plate, and the 23-year-old is batting .375 (6-for-16) so far in camp with an eye-popping 4:0 BB:K. Murphy could be back by mid-April, giving Baldwin a small window in which to establish himself in the majors should he break camp with the club.