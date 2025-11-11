Baldwin was named the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Baldwin won the award comfortably, receiving 21 of 30 first-place votes to beat out Cade Horton, who got nine first-place votes. Baldwin was a valuable bat for Atlanta throughout the 2025 campaign, slashing .274/.341/.469 with 19 home runs, 80 RBI and 56 runs scored in 124 games. He becomes the first catcher to win Rookie of the Year since 2010 when Buster Posey took home the hardware, per Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal.