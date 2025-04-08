Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated Tuesday that Baldwin will still play quite a bit even after the return of Sean Murphy (rib) from the injured list, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.

Murphy is making his season debut Tuesday versus the Phillies and is expected to start two of three games in the series. Baldwin will still play fairly often, though, especially in the immediate future as Murphy eases back into things. Atlanta could eventually option Baldwin back to Triple-A Gwinnett so that he can be a primary catcher again, but for now he'll be an active No. 2 catcher with the big club.