Parrish signed a minor-league contract Friday with Atlanta, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Parrish struggled to a 6.54 ERA in 117 innings this past season between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Royals, but he's had success at those same levels in the past and is only 25 years old. Kansas City selected him in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Florida State University. He'll be organizational depth for Atlanta.