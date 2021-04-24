Smyly (forearm) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against Arizona on Saturday.

Smyly missed just one turn through the rotation due to left forearm inflammation. The southpaw will make his third start of the year Saturday after he posted a 5.73 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 11 innings across his first two outings of the 2021 campaign.