Smyly threw five scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out six.

The veteran southpaw lowered his spring ERA to 5.00 with the outing, but Smyly's 12:2 K:BB over nine innings offers a better indication of how he's pitched. He's expected to begin the season as Atlanta's No. 4 starter following a dazzling 2020 campaign with the Giants that saw him post a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 35.2 percent strikeout rate over 26.1 innings.