Smyly (1-2) gave up an unearned run on four hits and four walks while fanning four across six innings Thursday against the Nationals. He earned the win.

Smyly can't be blamed for the run scored by the Nationals while he was on the mound, as a fielding error from Ronald Acuna allowed Josh Bell to score on a double from Kyle Schwarber. The 31-year-old lefty was dominant the rest of the way, though, and he recorded his second quality start of the season. The walks are a bit concerning, though, and he has posted a 11:10 K:BB over his last three outings. As things stand now, Smyly is expected to take the ball next week at home against the Blue Jays.