Smyly didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw tossed 90 pitches (57 strikes) before exiting in line for his fourth loss of the year, but Atlanta tied things up in the seventh inning to take Smyly off the hook. He's still been tagged for 13 runs and five home runs over his last three starts and 15.2 innings, and he'll carry a 5.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB through 46.2 frames on the season into his next outing.