Smyly (6-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing three hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Marlins. He struck out seven.

The lefty reeled off his fourth straight win, while the seven whiffs were his highest total since May 20. Smyly has been stingy since the beginning of May, posting a 2.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB through 31 innings over his last six outings.