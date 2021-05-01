Smyly (0-2) took the loss in Friday's 13-5 rout at the hands of the Blue Jays, surrendering six runs (five earned) on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks over four-plus innings. He struck out three.

After two scoreless frames, the southpaw served up homers in three straight innings before getting the hook, digging a 6-0 hole Atlanta couldn't climb out of. Smyly has been tagged for six homers in his last two starts and nine long balls in only 19 innings on the season, sticking him with a bloated 8.05 ERA, but as yet there's been no indication his rotation spot could be in jeopardy.