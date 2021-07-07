Smyly (7-3) allowed three runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings of work. He struck out four and earned the win in Wednesday's 14-3 victory over the Pirates.

All three runs came via a first-inning, three-run homer by Jacob Stallings. Though Smyly dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases, he held Pittsburgh scoreless in the next four innings to cap off an 88-pitch outing. The lefty has earned the win in five consecutive starts and has yielded three runs or fewer in seven straight. Considering his inconsistencies through May, Smyly has certainly become a reliable starter for the Braves, and he will make his next start after the All-Star break.