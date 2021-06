Smyly allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings during Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Phillies. He had zero strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 31-year-old threw 48 of 80 pitches for strikes and generated only five swinging strikes. Smyly is winless in his past four starts and has given up 16 runs (15 earned) with a 17:7 K:BB across 20 innings during that stretch.