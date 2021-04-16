Smyly's forearm inflammation isn't considered particularly serious and may only cost him one start, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Smyly has had his fair share of injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2017, so there would seem to be some justification for pessimism about his latest arm troubles. His team doesn't appear to be pessimistic, however, with manager Brian Snitker noting that the lefty could have pitched through the injury if it occurred late in the season. For now, Atlanta is being cautious, sending him to the injured list and recalling Kyle Wright to take his place in the rotation.