Smyly could be facing an undermanned Nationals lineup Tuesday after a number of starters were absent from the team's on-field workout Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Eleven players in total are reported to be in quarantine for the Nats due to positive COVID-19 tests or being designated a close contact, and among the missing players Monday were Trea Turner, Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison, and both the team's usual catchers in Yan Gomes and Alex Avila. Juan Soto may also not be 100 percent as he recovers from a calf injury, as he split reps during the workout with Yadiel Hernandez. Smyly's assignment gets a whole lot easier Tuesday afternoon if he ends up facing a lineup mostly made up of bench players and minor-league callups.