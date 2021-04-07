Smyly gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk over six innings during Tuesday's 6-5 loss at Washington. He had eight strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander was dealt two unearned runs after an error during the second inning, but he remained in line for the victory until the bullpen surrendered one run in each of the final two frames to blow the game. Nonetheless, it was a solid Braves debut for Smyly, and he'll attempt to perform similarly Sunday versus the Phillies.