Smyly was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation Friday.
Smyly hasn't gotten off to a great start this season, allowing nine runs (seven earned) in 11 innings through his first two turns in the rotation, and it's possible the injury is part of the problem. Forearm issues sometimes serve as the first warning sign of a very serious injury for pitchers, though it's not yet clear if that's the case with this particular problem. Kyle Wright was recalled to take his place Friday against the Cubs in a corresponding move.
