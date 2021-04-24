site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-drew-smyly-scheduled-start-postponed | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Drew Smyly: Scheduled start postponed
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smyly won't start Saturday against the Diamondbacks as scheduled as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Smyly will start the second game, with Bryse Wilson starting the first contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read