Smyly (5-3) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Reds, allowing one run one six hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty held Cincinnati off the board until the sixth inning, and exited after tossing 84 pitches (54 strikes). It was Smyly's first quality start since May 20 and his fifth of the year, and he'll take a 4.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 57:23 K:BB through 67.2 innings into his next outing.