Smyly (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Smyly did not have a good afternoon Sunday, making his first start in game two of the doubleheader since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Three different Diamondbacks' players went deep off him, including two in the first inning. The 31-year-old is struggling in his first three starts with a 7.20 ERA. The good news is that he has issued only three walks in 15 innings.