Smyly signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Atlanta on Monday.

Smyly posted a 6.24 ERA in 2019, his first season back after missing two years due to Tommy John surgery. In 2020, however, he looked far better, posting a 3.42 ERA while striking out an impressive 37.8 percent of opposing batters. While that did come in a small sample of just 26.1 innings, it also came with a jump in his fastball velocity from 91.2 mph all the way up to 93.8. It would be a surprise if he can maintain that level of strikeout dominance over a full season given that he owns a solid but considerably less impressive 24.0 percent mark over the course of his career in that category, but there's reason to believe his 2019 blip is behind him and that he'll be quite a useful option in 2021.