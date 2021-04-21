Smyly (forearm) is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Smyly has been on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation since April 16, but the issue isn't particularly serious. As a result, he'll be able to return after missing just one turn through the rotation. Smyly made two starts to begin the season and posted a 5.73 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 11 innings.