Smyly (3-3) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings to earn the win over Miami on Sunday.

Smyly collected his first win since May 14, but it wasn't an easy outing. The southpaw needed 91 pitches (64 strikes) to get through five innings. The 32-year-old completed five innings for the seventh time in 11 starts this year. He has a 5.63 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB in 56 innings overall. Smyly lines up for a home start versus St. Louis next weekend.